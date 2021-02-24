Rivers (illness) didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Golden State.
Rivers was questionable heading into the matchup with a non-COVID related illness but ultimately didn't see the floor for a fourth straight contest. The guard should be considered day-to-day leading up to the Knicks' next game against Sacramento on Thursday.
More News
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Chance to return Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Sitting out with illness•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Picks up another DNP-CD•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Moves out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Probable with ankle soreness•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: More well-rounded vs. Cavaliers•