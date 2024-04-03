DiVincenzo logged 31 points (11-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Heat.

The 27-year-old guard came through with another huge performance from beyond the arc. DiVincenzo has produced more than 30 points in three of the last six games and drained at least three three-pointers in nine straight, and he's averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 threes, 3.9 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over that latter stretch. DiVincenzo's streak with two or more made threes now stands at 33 games.