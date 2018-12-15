Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Career night in OT win
Mudiay scored a game-high 34 points (14-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime win over the Hornets.
On a night when every starter on both teams scored in double digits, it was Mudiay who shone brightest, erupting for a new career high and racking up 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying bucket inside the final 30 seconds of regulation. The 22-year-old is seizing firm hold of the starting point guard job with the Knicks, and while the former Nugget has been a disappointment so far in his NBA career, Mudiay is still young enough to turn things around and develop into the player he was expected to be as the seventh overall selection in the 2015 draft.
