Mudiay accounted for nine points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

Mudiay's trademark shooting struggles surfaced in a prominent way Friday, and he's now posted a sub-40-percent success rate from the field in three of the past five contests. The third-year guard has the ability to get hot from the floor on occasion and provides serviceable counting stats, but his overall offensive game essentially remains just as much a work in progress as it was in Denver. Nevertheless, he figures to continue seeing plenty of run as the Knicks look to develop their trade-deadline acquisition as much as possible before the end of the season.