Mudiay was held scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) over 19 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings but added three assists and one rebound.

The third-year guard's night was utterly forgettable from an offensive standpoint, and position mate Trey Burke particularly outshined him off the bench. After an 8-for-15 night from the field against the Warriors last Monday in which he racked up 20 points, Mudiay has found the net on just two of his 16 attempts across the subsequent pair of contests. Those struggles are all too familiar to fantasy owners who've had experience rostering the former first-round pick, and it doesn't appear that the change of scenery from the Mile High City to the Big Apple has moved the needle for Mudiay in terms of finding any degree of consistency. Given the disparity between his play and that of Burke's on many nights recently, it remains to be seen if Mudiay will retain his hold on the starting point guard job for the balance of the campaign.