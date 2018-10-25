Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Status for Friday up in air
Mudiay (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice but is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
While this is certainly good news for Mudiay, he did sit out Wednesday's loss to the Heat after being listed as questionable, so there really is no telling how close the point guard is to making a return to the court. Look for another update on Mudiay's status to come after the Knicks's shootaround Friday morning.
