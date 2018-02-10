Mudiay, as expected, will make his Knicks debut Sunday against the Pacers, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

Mudiay's role with the team hasn't been publicly established yet, though coach Jeff Hornacek noted that his addition will likely mean in a decrease in minutes for veteran Jarrett Jack, implying Mudiay will see solid rotational run. That said, he'll still have to compete for his workload with the likes of Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke. In 17.9 minutes per game with the Nuggets this season, Mudiay averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds.