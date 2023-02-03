Quickley had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 victory over the Heat.

Quickley moved into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing Jalen Brunson who was ruled out prior to tipoff due to an illness. Despite playing 37 minutes, Quickley fell short of the mark when it comes to fantasy value. Managers would have been hoping for more, making this a tough pill to swallow. With that said, if Brunson does miss another game Saturday, Quickley would remain a viable streaming consideration.