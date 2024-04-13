Quickley supplied 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to the Heat.

Quickley struggled a bit from the field and was unable to deliver a significant impact in yet another loss for the Raptors, and the downgrade in the scoring column was surprising since he was coming off a season-high 32 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. Quickley has scored 15 or more points in his last six outings, a span in which he's averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor.