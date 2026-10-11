Quickley registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 preseason win over the Clippers.

Quickley was one of two starters who played less than 20 minutes in this game, with Ja'Kobe Walter being the other, but he still ended as the Raptors' second-best scorer behind RJ Barrett, who had 20 points. Quickley delivered an outstanding shooting performance, connecting on five of his six attempts from beyond the arc while missing just two shots from the field overall. The point guard also contributed four assists without committing a turnover, demonstrating efficiency as both a scorer and facilitator. Barring an injury between now and the start of the regular season, he'll be the Raptors' starting point guard against the Bulls on Oct. 21 on Opening Night.