Quickley amassed 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 loss to the 76ers.

Quickley struggled in Wednesday's 98-93 loss to Boston, as he tallied 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting (1-8 3Pt) and four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes. He was returning from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he shook off the rust versus Philadelphia and finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett's 31. Quickley also led his team in assists while not committing a single turnover. The Raptors will continue relying on the 27-year-old to produce at both ends of the court as long as Scottie Barnes (groin) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are sidelined.