Quickley finished Wednesday's 98-93 loss to Boston with 11 points (3-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes.

Quickley was cleared to return Wednesday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, which resulted in Jamal Shead reverting to the bench. Quickley struggled from the field in his return, but with Scottie Barnes (groin) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, Quickley was able to reach double-digit points thanks to his volume. The seventh-year point guard has been inconsistent with his shot, and he's gone 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from three-point range over his last four outings. Despite those struggles, Quickley will continue to get his opportunities on offense, especially for as long as Leonard is on the shelf.