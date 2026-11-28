Quickley logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 124-100 win over Brooklyn.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors in scoring with an impressive 34-point performance, but Quickley stole the show with his first triple-double of the season, posting season-high marks in both rebounds and assists. Quickley has been particularly dangerous from three-point range, as this was his seventh straight game with at least two threes made, while he's reached the 24-point mark three times over that stretch. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and RJ Barrett (hamstring) sidelined, Quickley should continue to enjoy an expanded role as the team's No. 2 option on offense until further notice.