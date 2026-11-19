Quickley supplied 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-99 loss to the Wizards.

Quickley took on additional scoring responsibilities with Scottie Barnes (groin), RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) unavailable. His 21 field-goal attempts were nearly double the 11 he attempted against New York on Tuesday, and he responded with his highest scoring total since producing 26 points against Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 12. The increased offensive involvement is encouraging, although his 2-for-6 performance at the free-throw line contributed to Toronto's struggles in that category. Quickley's opportunities should remain substantial while the Raptors are shorthanded, but even when the likes of Barnes and Barrett are back, he should continue handling a sizable role both as a playmaker and secondary scorer.