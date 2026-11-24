Quickley closed Monday's 116-111 loss to the Bucks with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes.

Quickley couldn't replicate the efficiency he displayed against Detroit on Friday, when he shot 6-for-10 from the field and dished out 10 assists. The point guard accounted for more than a quarter of Toronto's three-point attempts Monday but converted just 20 percent of them. Quickley's willingness to shoot from beyond the arc gives him considerable fantasy upside, though the erratic efficiency can be frustrating. His playmaking remains an important source of production, particularly on nights when his perimeter shot isn't falling. At least he extended his streak of games with double-digit scoring and dished out five or more assists for a sixth straight appearance, but his shooting woes limited his upside.