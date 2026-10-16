Quickley finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to New York.

Quickley returned to Madison Square Garden and delivered an efficient scoring performance, making five of his six two-point attempts and all five free throws. His seven assists led Toronto, and he committed just two turnovers despite handling significant playmaking responsibilities. The guard appears comfortable directing an offense featuring several established scoring options.