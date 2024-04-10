Quickley (rest) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Quickley sat out Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.
