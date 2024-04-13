Quickley won't play in Sunday's game versus the Heat due to a left adductor strain, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley will miss Toronto's regular-season finale Sunday due to an adductor injury. The 24-year-old guard will end the 2023-24 season averaging, 17.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes across 68 appearances. However, Quickley's numbers improved once he was traded from New York to Toronto, as he averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 33.3 minutes over 38 appearances, all of which were starts, for the Raptors.