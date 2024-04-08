Quickley has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley appeared in the last four matchups, averaging 23.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. However, he'll rest during the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. The 24-year-old will likely be back in action Wednesday against Brooklyn.