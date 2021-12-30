Quickley totaled 18 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 victory over the Pistons.

Quickley trailed only Alec Burks (34 points) in scoring. After missing nearly two weeks in health and safety protocols, Quickley was more assertive in his second game back. He's a candidate to carve out a healthy role in the backcourt -- making him a deep target to monitor.