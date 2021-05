Quickley recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one turnover across 11 minutes in Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.

In his return from a three-game absence, Quickley didn't do much of anything in a limited appearance off the bench. It's the first time the rookie has failed to score since March 31 and the fourth time he's gone scoreless all season.