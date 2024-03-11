Hartenstein supplied three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 loss to Philadelphia.

Hartenstein didn't seem comfortable Sunday, and at one point, he briefly went to the locker room in the third quarter. He was sporting a heating pad on his back on the bench, but he was able to return to the game. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Tom Thibodeau said he was unaware of any injury, so it doesn't sound like Hartenstein is dealing with anything too serious, though his minutes continue to be capped after returning from an Achilles issue.