Hartenstein recorded 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 113-100 loss to Denver.

Hartenstein had one of his best performances of the season while dealing against Nikola Jokic on both ends of the court, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Knicks to victory here. The 20-point output was a season-high mark for Harstenstein, who's averaging just 8.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in March.