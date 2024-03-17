Brunson finished Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings with 42 points (17-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes.
Brunson scored at least 40 points for the second straight game, carrying the Knicks to an impressive road victory. It's been a great couple of performances, likely helping those lucky enough to have him on their fantasy roster. Sitting just two games behind the third-seeded Cavaliers, Brunson should be front and center as the Knicks make a push down the stretch.
