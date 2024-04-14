Brunson recorded 40 points (14-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime win over Chicago.

The Knicks were playing for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and the team needed Brunson to be at his best if New York was to have a chance of stealing that spot from the Bucks. As has been the case all season long, Brunson thrived when the Knicks needed him the most, and he reached the 40-point mark for the 11th time this season -- and third since the beginning of April. Brunson will enter the playoffs in a sizzling run, having scored 30 or more points in seven consecutive appearances.