The Knicks signed Brunson to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension Friday that includes a player option in the fourth year, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brunson was eligible to sign a five-year, $269 million deal in 2025, but his decision to take a pay cut in 2024 will provide the Knicks with cap flexibility as they look to maximize their championship window. The star guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2023-24 after averaging 287 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 35.4 minutes across 77 regular-season appearances. Despite coming up short in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals to Indiana, Brunson also had a fantastic playoff run, averaging 32.4 points, 7.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 39.8 minutes across 13 postseason outings. With OG Anunoby already signing a five-year extension this offseason, Brunson's decision could allow New York the ability to retain players like Mikal Bridges long-term.