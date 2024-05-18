Brunson amassed 31 points (11-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound and five assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-103 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson ended with a game-high 31 points, the majority of which came in the final quarter. He struggled to find his rhythm early in the game, at one point missing 11 consecutive shot attempts. The Knicks lost Josh Hart late in the game due to an abdominal injury. If the injury causes him to miss or at least play limited minutes in Game 7, Brunson will need to be at his absolute best, if New York has any chance of moving onto the next round.