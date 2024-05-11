Brunson supplied 26 points (10-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson's final stat line looks decent overall, but the fact that he needed 26 shots to score 26 points can't be overlooked. The star guard has been one of the league's best players during the current playoff run, and the Knicks need him to be more efficient ahead of a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday. This was just a bump on the road for Brunson, however, as he's shooting 50 percent from the field while averaging 32.7 points per game so far in the series.