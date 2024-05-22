Brunson underwent successful surgery for his left hand fracture Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

Brunson picked up the fracture in Sunday's Game 7 loss against the Pacers, but with this timeframe, his status for training camp isn't likely to be in jeopardy. Brunson took his game to another level during the 2023-24 campaign, posting regular-season averages of 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.