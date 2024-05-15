Brunson finished Tuesday's 121-91 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 44 points (18-35 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 43 minutes.

Brunson led the Knicks in scoring for the eighth time this postseason and the third time this series. After going 16-for-43 over the previous two games, Brunson was far more efficient with his 35 shot attempts in Game 5, his most of the playoffs. He's averaging 33.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 41.0 minutes per game in the postseason.