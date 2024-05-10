Brunson (foot) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
As expected, Brunson has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with right foot soreness. With OG Anunoby (hamstring) out, Brunson will likely need to continue his scoring dominance in order for the Knicks to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
