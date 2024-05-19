Brunson went to the locker room late in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers due to an undisclosed injury, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Brunson has dealt with a foot injury throughout the postseason, but it's unclear why he had to go to the locker room Sunday. The point guard has 17 points (6-17 FG) and nine assists in 29 minutes, so if he's unable to return, Alec Burks and Miles McBride will need to step up.
