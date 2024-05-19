Brunson has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture and won't return to Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers.

Brunson finishes Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 17 points (6-17 FG) and nine assists in 29 minutes. The Pacers hold a commanding double-digit lead, but even if the Knicks pull off a comeback and extend their season, Brunson would presumably miss extended time due to the injury. Alec Burks and Miles McBride are candidates for increased minutes in Brunson's absence.