Brunson logged 22 points (8-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. He also had five turnovers.

Brunson posted 3-for-12 shooting in the first half and 5-for-14 shooting in the second half, signifying the consistently tough defense of Philadelphia in Game 1. A typically lethal pull-up three-point shooter, there will likely be better days ahead for Brunson, but Saturday is a good representation of his scoring floor in the postseason.