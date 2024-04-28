Brunson went to the locker room following the final play of the third quarter during Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers due to an apparent right leg injury, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Brunson has been stellar for the Knicks in Game 4, posting 38 points (15-26 FG) and 10 assists in 34 minutes, so his potential absence in the fourth quarter could be costly. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Miles McBride figures to get plenty of run in Brunson's absence.