Brunson is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers due to right foot soreness.

Brunson injured his foot during Game 2 but was able to finish out the contest with 29 points, five assists, two rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes. If Brunson is unable to play Friday, Miles McBride, Shake Milton and Alec Burks would all be candidates to receive significant increases in playing time.