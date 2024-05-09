Brunson is questionable to return to Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers with a sore right foot.
Brunson went to the locker room late in the first and stayed there to start the second. The Knicks have given an update to his status, listing him as questionable to return with soreness in his right foot. Miles McBride should man the point guard spot for as long as Brunson is sidelined.
