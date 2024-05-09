Brunson (foot) has returned for the second half of Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson tweaked his foot during the first half and took an early trip to the locker room, but he started the second half for New York. However, the injury is clearly hampering him, as he's sporting a bit of a limp and he doesn't appear to be able to guard the opposing ball handler. It'll be interesting to see how he finishes the game.