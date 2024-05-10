Brunson (foot) will likely go through warmups and play in Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Brunson is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to right foot soreness but is expected to suit up. The star guard is averaging 35.6 points, 8.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 42.4 minutes across his eight appearances thus far in the postseason.