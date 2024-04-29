Brunson recorded 47 points (18-34 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 44 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson put on a show Sunday to help New York take a commanding 3-1 lead against Philadelphia, leading all players in the contest in scoring and assists while setting a playoff career high in scoring and the most points scored by a Knicks players in a playoff game. Brunson has been on a tear as of late, becoming the first player in NBA playoff history with over 85 points and 20 assists in a two-game span.