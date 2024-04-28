Brunson (leg) has returned to Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson went to the locker room following the final play of the third quarter after appearing to bang knees with Kyle Lowry. Brunson was only in the locker room for a few minutes before being cleared to return. He's been stellar for the Knicks in Game 4, posting 38 points (15-26 FG) and 10 assists through three quarters.