Brunson is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to right foot soreness.

Right foot soreness shouldn't keep Brunson out for the second night of the Knicks' back-to-back set. The point guard posted 35 points (12-20 FG) and 11 assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's win over the Kings and has averaged 30.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 33.9 minutes over his last 14 appearances.