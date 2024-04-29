Brunson is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers due to a right knee contusion.

Brunson briefly exited Sunday's Game 4 win over the 76ers, and it seems unlikely the issue will force him to miss Game 5. Over the first four matchups of the series, he's averaged 33.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 42.0 minutes per game.