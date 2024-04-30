Brunson (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers.
Brunson has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a right knee contusion. While the star guard is averaging 33.0 points per game across the four games of the series, he is shooting just 40.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three.
