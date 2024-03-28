Brunson supplied 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 145-101 victory over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old guard continues to fill up the bucket, topping 25 points for the seventh time in the last 10 games. Over that stretch, Brunson has averaged 28.3 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.8 steals while leading the Knicks to an 8-2 record, as the team looks to lock up a playoff spot and avoid sliding back into the Play-In Tournament.