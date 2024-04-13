Brunson had 30 points (10-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over the Nets.

Brunson had been struggling against the Nets this season, but he came through Friday in a game where the team needed him and extended his streak of consecutive games with 30 or more points to six appearances. Brunson is expected to handle his regular workload in the final game of the regular season since the Knicks are tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with the Bucks.