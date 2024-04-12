Brunson (leg) is available Friday against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson has already hit the 75-game mark for the season and is not expected to play on a minutes restriction, as the Knicks try to claim the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. He has averaged 32.8 points and 7.1 assists in 34.9 minutes over his last 18 appearances, but Brunson has struggled against the Nets this season, averaging 21.0 points and 6.7 assists on 39.3 percent from the field.