Brunson stayed in the locker room following the first quarter for unspecified reasons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson exited the contest late in the first period and went back to the locker room with an undisclosed injury and didn't return to the bench to start the second quarter. Until clarification is provided, Brunson should be considered questionable to return. Miles McBride should handle most of the point guard duties, while Shake Milton could see his first action of the playoffs.