Brunson amassed 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 106-79 win over the 76ers.

The 27-year-old point guard came within a whisker of his sixth double-double of the season. Brunson has scored 20-plus points in 12 of 14 games since the beginning of February, averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.2 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch, and his health seems to be the only thing that can slow him down -- he missed three games during that time, and played only one minute in a fourth, due to various minor bumps and bruises.