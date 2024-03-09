Brunson supplied 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 98-74 win over the Magic.

The 27-year-old point guard missed the Knicks' last game with a bruised knee he suffered Mar. 3 against the Cavaliers, but Brunson appeared just about back in form Friday. He's scored more than 20 points in 20 straight games during which he's seen a full workload, last falling short against Portland on Jan. 9 when he managed only 12 points in 26 minutes. In those 20 contests, Brunson's averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.5 threes and 0.9 steals.